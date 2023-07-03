The film starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead, which was scheduled for October 27 release, will hit the screens on December 15, 2023.

Another Bollywood movie has been postponed. An array of announcements were made on Monday, July 3 and among them was Yodha which will now release in December 2023. The film starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead, which was scheduled for October 27 release, will hit the screens on December 15, 2023. The film is an action saga directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha postponed; to now release on December 15, 2023

Dharma Productions, on July 3rd, tweeted, "Re-fueled and ready to soar! #YODHA - the first action film of the franchise headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha - lands in cinemas on 15th DECEMBER, 2023. The film also stars Disha Patani & Raashii Khanna in lead roles."

Re-fueled and ready to soar!✈️#YODHA - the first action film of the franchise headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha - lands in cinemas on 15th DECEMBER, 2023. The film also stars Disha Patani & Raashii Khanna in lead roles. — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) July 3, 2023

Sidharth had earlier said in a statement, “As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them.”

Raashii had also mentioned, “[Initially] I thought only certain people got to be a Dharma heroine. I didn't think it was easy for people who come from outside to bag such films. So, the fact that I am in this film, opens doors for others. You don't necessarily have to be a part of a certain background to be a part of a Dharma film. Work so hard on your skill set that your talent cannot be dismissed.”

Starring Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Amazon Prime and Dharma Productions presents in association with Mentor Disciple Films, a Dharma Production film Yodha, is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

