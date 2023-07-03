Readers may recall that Bollywood Hungama has recently reported that Animal is likely to be delayed and the tentative date for its release is December 1. For the unversed, the Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer was slated to release on August 11. However, the VFX work caused a delay. Now, the makers of Animal have confirmed December 1 as its new release date!

CONFIRMED! Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal to release on December 1

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that Animal was clashing with Gadar 2 and OMG 2 on August 11. However, now, it will release 3 weeks after Tiger 3 and 3 weeks before Dunki.

Speaking of the reason behind the delay, a source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama, “Animal is among the most ambitious films produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, and they are standing by the director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, as he needs more time to give a world-class product. Sandeep is a perfectionist and wants to release an uncompromised product on the VFX front.”

The source further added, “The teams were working day and night to complete the film, but the action scenes are so grand that it is not possible to have their best version ready for August 11. After seeing the vision for Sandeep, and the output that would have been ready by August 11, the producers along with Ranbir Kapoor took a collective call to delay the film to December.”

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is backed by T-Series. Besides Ranbir and Rashmika, the upcoming flick will also star Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.

