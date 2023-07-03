Ever since its announcement, fans were eager to see the three top actresses of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas come together. The Farhan Akhtar film titled Jee Le Zaraa was supposed to have Dil Chahta Hai vibes that explores female friendship, set against the backdrop of a road-trip. However, owing to the constant delay, we now hear that Priyanka Chopra Jonas has opted out of the film, and later, Katrina Kaif too is expected to have exited the project.

Readers would be aware that earlier today we had reported that Priyanka Chopra Jonas had opted out of the film. A source close to the actress had revealed the actress opted out after her dates clashed with Alia Bhatt and her upcoming projects. While the film was announced about two years ago, the pandemic, followed by the dates of the actresses seems to have left Farhan Akhtar in an indecisive mode where he is yet to announce when the film will go on floors.

With Priyanka Chopra Jonas opting out and now reports of Katrina Kaif too walking out of the film, reports have it that the makers are considering to rope in Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani. However, an official announcement is yet to be made about the change in the upcoming cast.

Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had opened up about how the film came into existence and had asserted that it all happened during a phone call with her ‘girls’ Katrina and Alia. “I called up Alia and Katrina, this is before Farhan or anybody came (on board). I called the girls first. I was sitting at home and I wanted to do a Hindi movie. But I wanted it to be on the terms of women," she said.

Jee Le Zaraa is expected to be produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions.

