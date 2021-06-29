With the new rules set by the government to control the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of film shoots are now getting back on track. Sidharth Malhotra who went to Lucknow for the shoot of Mission Majnu and shot for Indra Kumar's Thank God before the second lockdown is again back on set.

The actor went back to a set after a couple of months on Monday in Mumbai and will resume the shoot of his upcoming film, Thank God in July. Humbled by being able to shoot again, actor Sidharth Malhotra shares, "It's been a long wait and I have been looking forward to getting back to the hustle-bustle of film shoots. Elated to shoot again and see the happy & creative flow of energy that was truly missed."

The actor has ensured that his fans are entertained with very interesting and diverse stories and characters. The actor's list has a war-action drama - Shershaah, a slice of life comedy - Thank God and Spy thriller - Mission Majnu.

