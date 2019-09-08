Bollywood Hungama

Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh to groove to THIS recreated track for Marjaavaan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After ‘Masakali’ that features Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, the team of Marjaavaan has also shot for another recreation – this time of a popular track that was picturized on Baahubali actress Ramya Krishnan. Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, who were last seen opposite each other in Aiyaary last year, have teamed up for another film – Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan. One of the most commercial masala entertainers expected to hit screens this year, the duo will be joined by Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh.

Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh to groove to THIS recreated track for Marjaavaan

Apart from Sonam Kapoor‘s ‘Masakali’, we have now heard that Marjaavaan will have another old song recreated. A source close to the project tells us, “It’s a track from Feroz Khan and Vinod Khanna starrer Dayavan. The song was titled ‘Chahe Meri Jaan Tu Le Le’ and is featured on Baahubali fame actress Ramya Krishnan. In Marjaavaan, they have reworked on the audio and made it more contemporary. Sidharth and Rakul both shot for the same.”

It will be another interesting dance number for the De De Pyaar De heroine. “Rakul is a fantastic dancer and she plays a dancer in the movie. So this recreated track, titled ‘Haiya O Haiya’ will most likely be her introductory song and also capture moments of passion between her and Sid.” Recently, the makers announced the new release date for the film and Marjaavaan will hit screens on November 8.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra gives a glimpse of his intense training for Shershaah

More Pages: Marjaavaan Box Office Collection

