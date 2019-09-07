Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.09.2019 | 9:51 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Shah Rukh Khan asked to file an affidavit by Calcutta High Court stating his relations with the IIPM

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shah Rukh Khan has appeared in a few of Indian Institute of Planning and Management’s advertisements and the said institute currently has a case filed against it. The students of the institute filed a case against this institute after the University Grants Commission said that the organization was not affiliated to it and Delhi High Court went on to announce it as a fake institute.

Shah Rukh Khan asked to file an affidavit by Calcutta High Court stating his relations with the IIPM

Because Shah Rukh Khan has featured in a few of their advertisements, the students’ lawyer Dipanjan Datta called Shah Rukh the accused institute’s brand ambassador and the claims were denied by his counsel. Calcutta High Court has asked SRK to submit an affidavit stating his relations with the institute within two weeks of the Durga Puja vacation. The IIPM’s promoter has also been asked to file an affidavit separately.

Watch this space while we keep you updated with the latest updates on this news.

Also Read: Chandrayaan 2: Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and others express hope for ISRO after communication lost with Vikram

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation held a…

Anil Kapoor - Jackie Shroff are back…

Watch: Sonam Kapoor reveals Shah Rukh Khan…

Despite box office non-performance here’s…

New I & B Minister Prakash Javedekar to meet…

Shah Rukh Khan jokes about Bard of Blood…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification