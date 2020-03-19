Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.03.2020 | 3:19 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Kharbanda signed as the new faces of THIS drink

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Each year, there are several fresh romantic pairs that we get to see on celluloid. Filmmakers are always on the lookout for new on-screen jodis and we believe they might have found a perfect one already in Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Kharbanda. The two actors make for a very good looking couple on screen but their chemistry is yet to be tapped in a film!

Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Kharbanda signed as the new faces of THIS drink

Kriti and Sidharth have teamed up for two ads - one of which released today and their camaraderie can give all other leading Bollywood pairs a run for their money. There's something refreshing about this pair, which had lead them to come back together. Their latest music video for a brand title 'Dil Khol Do' for Tuborg showcases.

Sidharth and Kriti’s electrifying chemistry which makes the groovy dance track even more energetic and fabulous! While they have been paired with several actors from their generation, they are yet to do a movie together

Previously too, both Kriti and Sid were seen sharing screen space in another brand commercial that was designed as a short music valentine video. The audiences had loved watching them together and given a huge thumbs up to their pairing already. The two actors are also extremely popular on social media and have a huge fan following among the youth!

Given the viewers' reception to their ads and their jodi, it won't be wrong to say that we are all excited to see them share screen space in a full-fledged movie as well.

Also Read: 4 Years Of Kapoor & Sons: Sidharth Malhotra shares a heartwarming video from behind the scenes

Tags : , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Tiger Shroff says Salman Khan’s bracelet…

Producers Guild of India sets up a relief…

Radhika Madan feels actors do not give…

"I urge film fraternity to stay home and…

After a production house registers the title…

Coronavirus scare: Filmmakers and producers…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification