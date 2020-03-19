With the Covid-19 pandemic growing more serious every day, TV and film bodies have decided to halt the shoot of all entertainment products till 31st March. Keeping in mind the fact that this is likely to affect the lives of daily wage labourers, organizations including Producers Guild of India and Federation of Western India Cine Employees have come forward in their aid.

As reported earlier, the Producers Guild of India have set up a relief fund to help those in financial need. As per a leading daily, the organization has also opened a new bank account which will be functional shortly, and anyone who is willing to help can contribute. The organization is also working to list down all productions that were on floors, and therefore will be able to identify the ones who are in need of help.

FWICE, on the other hand, will be distributing groceries to junior artistes as well as crew members whose work was jeopardized by the Covid-19 crisis. The grocery distribution drive will go on for a week at Filmalaya Studio. Sacks of groceries, each containing rice, dal, atta and some more stuff, will be given out.

As we are repeatedly advised to avoid large gatherings, FWICE has also urged the workers to now crowd up on the very first day, and has assured that they have enough supply to help as many as 10,000 workers.