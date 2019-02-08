Is Sidharth Malhotra dating Tara Sutaria?

So much speculation about Sidharth Malhotra ever since he parted ways with Alia Bhatt. Thereafter he was linked with Kiara Advani. Now it’s Tara Sutaria who is being launched opposite Tiger Shroff by Karan Johar in Student Of The Year 2. Apparently the two of them have hit it off “like whiskey and soda” from the time they met through their common friend Karan Johar.

Karan, incidentally, loves to play Cupid. Alia who was dating Sidharth Malhotra, met Ranbir Kapoor (whom she is dating now) through Johar. Coming back to Malhotra and Sutaria, where is this relationship heading?

If knowledgeable sources are to be believed, the relationship is on a firm footing. “But nothing intense. They are both busy building their careers. She’s just starting out. And he’s looking to catch up with his contemporaries like Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal who have raced far ahead. Distractions are the last thing he needs,” says a source close to the development.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra to BATTLE it out at the BO with De De Pyaar De and Jabariya Jodi clash