Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 08.02.2019 | 9:06 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi Thackeray Gully Boy Uri Sonchiriya
follow us on

Pankaj Tripathi bags his first international project with Chris Hemsworth

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The versatile actor Pankaj Tripathi has explored a variety of platforms and mediums to entertain his audiences for more than a decade. He is one of the best actors currently Bollywood has. Pankaj after giving memorable performances in his last few releases like Newton, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree, web show Mirzapur. Pankaj now sets his eyes on Hollywood. Pankaj, we now hear, will soon start shooting for his first ever Hollywood film with none other than Hollywood’s hot favourite actor Chris Hemsworth aka Thor from Avengers of the Marvel Universe.

Pankaj Tripathi bags his first international project with Chris Hemsworth

In November last year, Chris was in India to shoot debutante director Sam Hargrave’s thriller film Dhaka. Sam has been the second unit director for Avengers Infinity War, Atomic Blonde. They shot principal portions of the film in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The film also stars Golshifteh Farahani, David Harbour, Randeep Hooda, Manoj Bajpayee amongst many others.

As per the sources, Pankaj Tripathi will be joining the cast in Bangkok, Thailand to shoot next leg of the film. This would be the first time Pankaj will be seen in a Hollywood project working with an international crew. Pankaj will be seen in a pivotal character sharing screen space with Chris. The film Dhaka is a thriller and will be released on Netflix.

Written by the Russo Brothers, Manoj Bajpayee will reportedly essay the role of an Indian don whose son is kidnapped and is rescued by Hemsworth’s character.

ALSO READ: Pankaj Tripathi roped in to play Man Singh in Ranveer Singh’s ‘83

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Pankaj Tripathi roped in to play Man Singh…

BREAKING! Salman Khan to star in the remake…

Priyanka Chopra’s Valentine’s Day release…

Box Office: Uri beats Baahubali 2; becomes…

DEETS OUT: Mahesh Babu to enter into digital…

Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal to be a part of…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification