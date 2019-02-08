Pankaj Tripathi bags his first international project with Chris Hemsworth

The versatile actor Pankaj Tripathi has explored a variety of platforms and mediums to entertain his audiences for more than a decade. He is one of the best actors currently Bollywood has. Pankaj after giving memorable performances in his last few releases like Newton, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree, web show Mirzapur. Pankaj now sets his eyes on Hollywood. Pankaj, we now hear, will soon start shooting for his first ever Hollywood film with none other than Hollywood’s hot favourite actor Chris Hemsworth aka Thor from Avengers of the Marvel Universe.

In November last year, Chris was in India to shoot debutante director Sam Hargrave’s thriller film Dhaka. Sam has been the second unit director for Avengers Infinity War, Atomic Blonde. They shot principal portions of the film in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The film also stars Golshifteh Farahani, David Harbour, Randeep Hooda, Manoj Bajpayee amongst many others.

As per the sources, Pankaj Tripathi will be joining the cast in Bangkok, Thailand to shoot next leg of the film. This would be the first time Pankaj will be seen in a Hollywood project working with an international crew. Pankaj will be seen in a pivotal character sharing screen space with Chris. The film Dhaka is a thriller and will be released on Netflix.

Written by the Russo Brothers, Manoj Bajpayee will reportedly essay the role of an Indian don whose son is kidnapped and is rescued by Hemsworth’s character.