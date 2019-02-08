Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 08.02.2019 | 9:06 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi Thackeray Gully Boy Uri Sonchiriya
follow us on

Kareena Kapoor Khan roped in as a brand ambassador for a national campaign for immunizing babies

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a new mommy, an actress par excellence and a brilliant multitasker. She is very good when it comes to juggling her high flying career, Taimur, and of course her public image of a glamorous fashionista. She has started work on her new film Good News and has been named as the Brand Ambassador for Swasth Immunised India, a nationwide initiative for immunizing babies under 2 years. She has joined hands with Adar Poonawalla for this campaign and claims to be very happy doing this for the kids. She said that as a mother and a public figure she feels responsible for pushing the right kind of message forward and therefore is very excited to be associated with this initiative. Bebo will shoot for the campaign the coming week and then it will be ready to roll by this month’s end. It is to be noted that the campaign has been helmed by Adar who is Kareena’s BFF Natasha Poonawalla’s husband.

Kareena Kapoor Khan roped in as a brand ambassador for a national campaign for immunizing babies

Natasha is a passionate philanthropist too and it is not surprising that they chose Bebo to be their brand ambassador. Adar claimed that she was a natural fit because she is such an effective influencer to new moms. He was therefore keen for her to join this campaign and she did.

After Good News, Kareena has Takht lined up. She will work with impressive star cast including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Also Read: PHOTO ALERT! Kareena Kapoor Kapoor reunites with Golmaal 3 director Rohit Shetty

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Saif Ali Khan to be a part of Sushant Singh…

Sridevi Death Anniversary: Boney Kapoor to…

Did you know Vicky Kaushal's first audition…

Abhishek Bachchan – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan…

Kareena Kapoor Khan roped in for a special…

Dharma Productions will now join hands with…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification