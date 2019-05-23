Siddhant Chaturvedi – Sanya Malhotra to lend voices for Chris Hemsworth – Tessa Thompson in Hindi version of Men In Black: International

Actors Sanya Malhotra and Siddhant Chaturvedi seem to be having a great year. Sanya Malhotra had a successful year with Badhaai Ho last year, Siddhanth made his Bollywood debut as MC Sher in Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy. Now, the two of them are coming together for a special international project. Youth icons Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sanya Malhotra will be doing voice-overs for Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in the Hindi version of the much awaited stylish action flick, Men in Black: International.

Bollywood Hungama was first to inform that Siddhant Chaturvedi will be doing the voice over for Chris Hemsworth. This will be the first time for both the stars to lend voices for international stars. The film is easily one of the most awaited films of the year. Directed by F. Gary Gray, Men In Black: International will revolve around a new adventure in which Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson tackle their biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization. The film also stars Liam Neeson and Rebecca Ferguson among others.

The suave and stylish Siddhant is not only a youth sensation but has also managed to win the hearts of people across generations with his unconventional style and excellent acting skills. Sanya’s fierce nature and free-spirited persona perfectly blends into the character of witty and feisty Tessa. While she impresses the audience with her great acting abilities, Sanya has managed to rule the world of social media too with her inspiring career and lifestyle choices.

Excited about his first international association, Siddhant states, “This cult franchise is a global phenomenon and has set a benchmark for sci-fi comedy films. I have been a fan of the films since childhood and extremely very happy to join the MIB family. Chris Hemsworth is a global icon and I have been religiously following him since his superhero days. To voice for his character is a dream come true and I hope with this project, I manage to live upto audiences expectations and sustain MIB’s legacy in India.”

Stepping into the world of Men In Black, Sanya Malhotra shares, “I have thoroughly enjoyed Men in Black movies and have always been a huge fan of the stylish action and humor! I am very happy that I got the opportunity to voice for Tessa’s character in Men In Black: International and be a part of this franchise in my own special way. She is really headstrong and fierce, something I relate to! This has been a unique and challenging experience and I hope my fans will appreciate this new venture from me!”

Coming back to Men In Black: International, A London-based team of Men in Black (MIB) secret agents become involved in a series of alien attacks that sends them traveling around the globe. Agent H (Chris Hemsworth) and Agent M (Tessa Thompson) employ high-tech weaponry to battle mischievous aliens on Earth.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Men In Black: International ‪on 14th June, 2019‬ in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

On the work front, Sanya Malhotra will be starring Anurag Basu’s next untitled project. Siddhanth Chaturvedi is going through scripts to pick his next project.