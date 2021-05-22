Bollywood Hungama

Shreya Ghoshal and husband Shiladitya M become parents to a baby boy

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Singer Shreya Ghoshal gave birth to her first child earlier today. She took to social media to announce that she and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya have become parents to a baby boy.

Shreya Ghoshal and husband Shiladitya M become parents to a baby boy

Shreya took to her social media handle on Saturday and wrote, "God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. @shiladityaand I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy."


Shreya had announced her pregnancy in March this year with a picture of her cradling her baby bump.”Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way!@shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives,” she had written along with the picture.


The singer tied the knot with Mukhopadhyaya, 37, in 2015 after a courtship of almost a decade.

ALSO READ:  EXCLUSIVE: "It is unfortunate that stats have become a benchmark for good and bad music"- Shreya Ghoshal on singers buying views

