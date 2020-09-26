Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office today around noon. The actress was issued summons by the agency after her name surfaced during a drug probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

During her interrogation today, Shraddha Kapoor reportedly accepted attending a party with her Chhichhore co-star Sushant Singh Rajput but denied all allegations of consuming drugs at the party. As per reports, the actress is being questioned by six officials of NCB. Reports also suggest that Shraddha Kapoor agreed to weed and alcohol being consumed at the party held at Sushant's guesthouse in Pawana, but she denied consuming them.

The Baaghi actress said that the party was held at Sushant's guesthouse after the release of their film Chhichhore in 2019. Reportedly, she was also asked about her bond with Sushant Singh Rajput opposite whom she was paired in the film Chhichhore.

According to ABP news report, Shraddha Kapoor told NCB that she saw Sushant Singh Rajput consume drugs in his vanity van.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone who is also being questioned today admitted to discussing drugs on WhatsApp with her manager Karishma Prakash.

