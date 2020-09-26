Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.09.2020 | 4:06 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Shraddha Kapoor denies consuming drugs; says saw Sushant Singh Rajput consume drugs in his vanity van

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office today around noon. The actress was issued summons by the agency after her name surfaced during a drug probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Shraddha Kapoor denies consuming drugs; says saw Sushant Singh Rajput consume drugs in his vanity van 

During her interrogation today, Shraddha Kapoor reportedly accepted attending a party with her Chhichhore co-star Sushant Singh Rajput but denied all allegations of consuming drugs at the party. As per reports, the actress is being questioned by six officials of NCB. Reports also suggest that Shraddha Kapoor agreed to weed and alcohol being consumed at the party held at Sushant's guesthouse in Pawana, but she denied consuming them.

The Baaghi actress said that the party was held at Sushant's guesthouse after the release of their film Chhichhore in 2019. Reportedly, she was also asked about her bond with Sushant Singh Rajput opposite whom she was paired in the film Chhichhore.

According to ABP news report, Shraddha Kapoor told NCB that she saw Sushant Singh Rajput consume drugs in his vanity van.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone who is also being questioned today admitted to discussing drugs on WhatsApp with her manager Karishma Prakash.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone admits to discussing drugs on WhatsApp with Karishma Prakash

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Deepika Padukone being interrogated by a…

NCB starts questioning Deepika Padukone and…

Ayushmann Khurrana flies his trainer to…

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer…

Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D’Cruz starrer…

Rakul Preet Singh tells NCB what ‘doob’…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification