Priyanka Chopra Jonas launches Kabir Bedi’s autobiography Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of An Actor

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Just yesterday we had informed you that Priyanka Chopra Jonas was all set to launch Kabir Bedi’s autobiography titled, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of An Actor. Today the actress cum singer launched Bedi’s book that not only gives readers a glimpse into his life but also sheds light on certain topics that have always been in the shadows.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas launches Kabir Bedi’s autobiography Stories I Must Tell The Emotional Life of An Actor

The launch saw both Priyanka Chopra Jonas join Kabir Bedi from London on his social media profile to launch the book digitally. While the launch itself saw the two discuss the book, and its topics, a point of interest for readers will be the insights Bedi offers into his personal life. In fact, in Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of An Actor, Bedi opens up about his marriage with Protima and how the union caused more anxiety than freedom, his son Siddharth’s suicide and of course his relationship with Parveen Babi and how the media trial affected them.

As for the book, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of An Actor, is about the highs and lows of Kabir Bedi’s professional and personal life, his exciting stories of Bollywood, Hollywood, and stardom in Europe, his tumultuous relationships, his deep loves and lingering losses, why his beliefs have changed, his wrenching setbacks, and how he made India proud.

Published by Westland, the book will be available across India on April 19th online and in bookstores.

Also Read: Kabir Bedi on his son’s demise: “The guilt one suffers when someone in family commits suicide is…”

