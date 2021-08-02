Following the arrest of businessman Raj Kundra in a pornography racket case, actress Shilpa Shetty has released her first statement in relation to her husband. She asserts the past few days have been challenging but also said that she has not commented on anything in media but there's been an insane amount of trolling directed towards her.

In a statement, Shilpa Shetty says, "Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed... not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND... I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity "Never complain, never explain". All I will say is, as it's an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary."

"As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down.

So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate! With Positivity and Gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra."

Shilpa Shetty's businessman husband Raj Kundra was arrested and is in judicial custody for allegedly making pornographic films for mobile applications. While his bail has been rejected, he is in judicial custody.

