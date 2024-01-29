Shilpa Shetty Kundra embarked upon a new journey in the world of kids' fashion with her latest venture Zip Zap Zoop. Partnering up with Ashmika Sadh, she introduced a venture for the little ones! Zip Zap Zoop, a clothing line for kids and teenagers aiming to redefine the industry landscape, combined both Shilpa’s many strengths as an artist, a fashion icon, and a mother and Ashmika’s knack for entrepreneurship and industry expertise.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra announces venture into the clothing industry with Zip Zap Zoop!

Being a part of several projects, Shilpa Shetty with Zip Zap Zoop aims to push the boundaries and redefine kids clothing industry. Being a mother herself, she understands the increasing concern of new-age mothers for conscious clothing, which is not only fashionable but comfortable too.

“I have always wanted to understand the manufacturing process, whether the dyes are chemical free, the fabric is azo-free, friendly for kids as well environmentally sustainable,” said Shilpa.

Co-founder Ashmika Sadh who is an expert in the world of manufacturing and exports, makes Zip Zap Zoop a 100% transparent brand, with 100 % quality control over the process of production. Everything is ethically sourced, because we don’t allow any compromises for the children.

Ashmika also added, “We have introduced some special kinds of fabrics in our line of clothing which are extremely soft, comfortable & hypoallergenic, suitable for children who have sensitive skin allergies. As we move forward, we will share more about our processes.”

A statement from the brand said, “‘Expressive Fashion For Kids’ is the motto of Zip Zap Zoop and staying true to our word we have introduced a very interesting lineup that brings out the individuality and uniqueness of each child, helping them feel comfortable in expressing themselves to the fullest. One of the key elements Shilpa finds most exciting about her new baby Zip Zap Zoop is its vision to instil confidence amongst the young generation for a brighter future. Unlike any other brand, Zip Zap Zoop will be starting with 500 styles to choose from right from the get-go, because each child is special and deserves the best! We truly believe the children of today are the future of tomorrow, and together we can make the future of the country brighter and better.”

Shilpa excitedly added, “We are launching with a variety of styles and sizes, ranging Ages 0-19 years boys and girls, leaving very little room for any child to feel excluded from our world. Kids are very aware of how they want to be dressed and they want variety, ask me I’m a mom! Hence, we are combining fashion with functionality so that every child can wear their personality. To cater to every individual style, we have gone that extra mile for our customers. Making it easy for parents and kids with an array of choices, we intend to build a loyal customer base in the coming months.”

Zip Zap Zoop has employed over 100 workers directly and indirectly and it aims to generate more employment opportunities in the coming years. They aim to have 1000 workers under the Zip Zap Zoop brand.

