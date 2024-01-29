On Monday, Netflix India’s official Instagram handle dropped a poster to announce the release date of The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth.

Netflix to unveil The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth; Sheena Bora case docu series to premiere on February 23

The highly anticipated Netflix docuseries, The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, will premiere on February 23, 2024, shedding light on the infamous Sheena Bora murder case that gripped India in 2015.

Indrani Mukerjea, accused of orchestrating the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, will break her silence for the first time in the docu-series. Netflix India announced the release date alongside a poster featuring a partially obscured Indrani, amplifying the intrigue surrounding the project.

"A sensational scandal that rocked the entire nation, with one family's darkest secrets at the center of it all," reads the accompanying caption, setting the tone for a potentially explosive exploration of the case.

This announcement comes months after Indrani's 2023 memoir, Unbroken: The Untold Story, where she detailed her life and six years in prison. Now released on bail, Mukerjea's participation in the documentary promises unprecedented access to her perspective on the events that transpired.

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth delves beyond the sensational headlines, promising to "peel back the layers" of the Sheena Bora murder and its aftermath. According to a statement from Netflix India, via PTI, the docu-series will feature interviews with Indrani, her children, veteran journalists, and legal experts, shedding light on "dysfunctional family dynamics and complex motivations."

