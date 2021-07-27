Bollywood Hungama

Sherlyn Chopra to move Bombay High Court for anticipatory bail ahead of appearing at Crime Branch

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Model and actor Sherlyn Chopra has been summoned by the property cell of Mumbai Police on July 27. This news comes just a few days after she announced on Twitter that she had given an official statement to Cyber Cell in the ongoing investigation related to the pornography racket case and business dealings of Raj Kundra.

Sherlyn Chopra to move Bombay High Court for anticipatory bail ahead of appearing at Crime Branch

As per the latest reports, Chopra is set to move Bombay High Court for anticipatory bail ahead of appearing before the property cell to record the statement.

Sherlyn Chopra had earlier revealed she was the first person to record her statement to Maharashtra Cyber Cell. In a recorded video message, she said that Armsprime Media is the company that develops apps for the models. She said in Hindi, "For the past few days, several journalists have been trying to contact me to know my opinion about this matter. Let me tell you that the first person to record a statement with the Maharashtra cyber cell was me. When I was summoned by the Maharashtra cyber cell, I didn't go underground, or make statements like 'my heart goes out to Shilpa Shetty and the kids'."

