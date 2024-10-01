Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda was rushed to a Mumbai hospital after suffering a bullet wound early this morning. The 60-year-old actor sustained the injury below his knee when his licensed revolver was accidentally discharged. The incident occurred around 4:45 am at his Juhu residence as he was preparing to leave for the airport to catch a flight to Kolkata for a scheduled performance.

Govinda REACTS after misfire accident: “I was hit by a bullet, but it has been extracted”

According to his manager, Shashi Sinha, Govinda was alone at the time of the incident. He was placing his revolver in a cupboard when it slipped, causing the firearm to misfire and injure his leg. The actor immediately contacted his wife, Sunita Ahuja, who was in Kolkata, and his manager. Police were informed and quickly arrived at his home to transport him to Criticare Hospital, where he is currently being treated.

Govinda’s Condition Stable, Fans Receive Reassurance

Following the incident, Govinda recorded an audio message from his hospital bed, thanking his fans for their support and prayers. Speaking in a raspy voice, he said, “I was hit by a bullet, but it has been extracted. I thank the doctors here and your prayers.” The actor stated that the blessings of his fans, parents, and guru helped him during the ordeal.

Govinda’s manager assured the public that the actor’s condition is stable and that the injury, though concerning, was not life-threatening. "It is due to God's grace that Govinda ji sustained only a leg injury and it was nothing serious," Sinha said. Govinda’s daughter, Tina, is with him at the hospital, while his wife, Sunita Ahuja, is en route to Mumbai after learning about the incident.

No Police Complaint Filed

Despite the severity of the incident, Govinda has not filed any complaint with the police. Authorities have confirmed that the misfire was accidental and that no foul play is suspected. The actor, who also has a political role as a Shiv Sena leader, is expected to recover fully, thanks to timely medical intervention and the prayers of his supporters.

Also Read: Govinda suffers bullet injury; gets admitted to the hospital

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.