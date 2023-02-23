It’s wedding season! After Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, and Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad, popular actress Maanvi Gagroo has also tied the knot with her fiancé Kumar Varun, who is a comedian. Making everything “official” in every way, the Four More Shots Please actress took to her verified social media handle and dropped the images of her intimate court marriage.

The photos suggest that the newlyweds opted for a simple indoor wedding ceremony. While Maanvi looked absolutely gorgeous in a red saree, Varun sported a white sherwani. Instagramming the announcement post, Gagroo wrote, “In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. / You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together.”

As soon as the Tripling actress shared the photos, her fans and friends from the industry flooded the comments section with wishes for the couple. “Many congratulations love Bless,” wrote Hina Khan, while Sriti Jha commented, “Pyaar ki jeet hui hai aaj.” Mouni Roy also wished the couple and wrote, “Wish you both the happiest most prosperous journey ahead.” Besides them, Pankhuri Awasthy Rode, Gauahar Khan, Jitendra Kumar, and Prateik Babbar, among others, also extended their wishes.

It is worth mentioning here that Maanvi had recently introduced her fiancé to her fans on social media. On Valentine’s Day this year, she had shared his picture along with a caption, which read, “Found my lobster (lobster emoji) #HappyValentinesDay (red heart and evil eye emojis).”

Coming to the professional front, the 37-year-old actress was last seen in Butterflies Season 3. She had also reprised her character in the second season of The Pitchers.

