While OTT platforms have become synonymous with gripping narratives and character-driven stories, larger-than-life dance numbers haven't exactly been a defining feature. However, with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's opulent period drama Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar breaking the mold, a new wave might be upon us. Leading the charge on the digital dance floor is none other than Jacqueline Fernandez.

Jacqueline Fernandez sets stage for OTT’s biggest dance sequence with 200 background dancers in thriller series Goat: Report

According to a report in Mid-day, Fernandez is gearing up to set the screen ablaze with a vibrant dance sequence in her upcoming web series, aptly titled Goat. According to sources, the sequence boasts a whopping 200 background dancers, making it a strong contender for the title of biggest dance number ever seen in Indian digital entertainment.

The series, a thriller helmed by director Abhishek Sharma, stars Neil Nitin Mukesh and Siddharth Nigam in pivotal roles. Details about the plot are still under wraps, but the sheer scale of the dance sequence hints at its significance within the narrative.

Sources close to the production revealed that Fernandez filmed the elaborate number over two days at Shiloh Bar in Andheri. To prepare for the high-energy routine, Fernandez went through a rigorous training regime for two weeks under the guidance of choreographer Ruel Varindani. Varindani has reportedly put together a visually stunning number that blends contemporary and hip-hop styles. The filming location itself required a grand set-up, and the area was cordoned off to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted shoot.

While dance numbers might seem like an unusual addition to the typically character-driven world of OTT shows, insiders suggest this particular sequence plays a crucial role in the story's progression. A source elaborated, stating, "It serves as a turning point in the story, bringing the central characters' journeys to an interesting juncture."

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.