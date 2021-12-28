Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey has been postponed. Amid the increased numbers in the positive cases of COVID-19, the makers have decided to postpone the film from its upcoming release on December 31, 2021. Apart from that, the rumours surrounding the film that it will see direct-to-OTT release are false.

The announcement of the postponement was made on December 28, just days before the release of the film. The film will have a theatrical release and the makers will announce the new date in the coming weeks.

The news comes in a few hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced strict restrictions in the city in view of the rising COVID-19 cases and a surge in the Omicron variant in the city. In the past few weeks, India has seen a rise in the number of cases with experts predicting the country to see a peak in daily cases only by February. On Tuesday, CM Kejriwal announced that spas, gyms and cinema halls that were earlier operating at 50 percent capacity will be shut down. This announcement has come after the national capital witnessed a test positivity rate of more than 0.5% from the past two days.

More Pages: Jersey Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.