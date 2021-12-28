comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.12.2021 | 3:12 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey postponed amid COVID-19 cases rise in India

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey has been postponed. Amid the increased numbers in the positive cases of COVID-19, the makers have decided to postpone the film from its upcoming release on December 31, 2021. Apart from that, the rumours surrounding the film that it will see direct-to-OTT release are false.

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey postponed amid COVID-19 cases rise in India

The announcement of the postponement was made on December 28, just days before the release of the film. The film will have a theatrical release and the makers will announce the new date in the coming weeks.

The news comes in a few hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced strict restrictions in the city in view of the rising COVID-19 cases and a surge in the Omicron variant in the city. In the past few weeks, India has seen a rise in the number of cases with experts predicting the country to see a peak in daily cases only by February. On Tuesday, CM Kejriwal announced that spas, gyms and cinema halls that were earlier operating at 50 percent capacity will be shut down. This announcement has come after the national capital witnessed a test positivity rate of more than 0.5% from the past two days.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: “Normal people get chances now a little more than earlier” – Shahid Kapoor on how the film industry has changed

More Pages: Jersey Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Taxi Driver actor Lee Je Hoon and D.P. star…

Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, and Vishal…

TWICE to perform at Tokyo Dome on April 2022

Is Subhash Ghai planning a Dilip Kumar…

Shah Rukh Khan shoots a commercial with R…

BTS, ENHYPEN, aespa, The Boyz and more to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification