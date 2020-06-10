Bollywood Hungama

Katrina Kaif pledges to support daily wage families in Maharashtra

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

 

After donating generously to the various funds during the COVID-19 outbreak, Katrina Kaif has taken it a notch higher. The actress has always been very supportive of charities and tries her best to help as many as possible. The Coronavirus lockdown has rendered a lot of daily wage workers and their families helpless at the mercy of others. Taking to her Instagram, Katrina Kaif announced that she will be offering support to daily wage workers in Maharashtra.

Katrina Kaif pledges to support daily wage families in Maharashtra

The caption read, “Kay Beauty and the Dehaat foundation are partnering again for #KareWithKayBeauty Together, we have lent our support to the daily-wage earning families living in the villages around the Bhandara district in Maharashtra, with food and basic sanitary materials. In times of need , every bit of help counts and If you wish to join this initiative & contribute head over to the link in my bio. #MakeupThatKares #KayBeauty #DonateForACause #InItTogether”

Take a look at her post.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif awaits the release of Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif says that she has been taking it one day at a time, asks people to think of the brighter side

