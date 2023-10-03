comscore
Last Updated 03.10.2023 | 4:25 PM IST

Shaheer Sheikh joins Kriti Sanon and Kajol in Do Patti; opens up about the film

Do Patti is expected to be the maiden production of Kriti Sanon under her banner Blue Butterfly Films.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Known for shows like Navya, Mahabharat, among others, popular television star Shaheer Sheikh is all set to take a big leap as he will be headlining the cast of the upcoming film Do Patti. It is expected to feature Kajol and Kriti Sanon as leading ladies with the latter also venturing into production with this film. It will also be co-produced by Kanika Dhillon under her maiden banner Kathha Pictures.

Previously the official Instagram handle of ‘Kathha Pictures’ shared a clue about their male lead, by terming him the mystery man. While many fans were quick to point out the similarities with Shaheer Sheikh in the image as they spotted him wearing his favourite T-shirt.


Talking about being a part of the film, Shaheer Sheikh has now confirmed the news claiming that he has been preparing for the role and this is the perfect opportunity for him to embark on his new journey. The actor said, "I am thrilled to embark on this new journey, and work alongside a wonderful cast and crew to bring such a riveting story to life. I’m nervous and excited in equal measure’."

Speaking of Do Patti, the mystery thriller is being directed by celebrated ad film director Shashanka Chaturvedi. Produced by Kanika’s Katha Pictures & Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films, the movie is one of the most anticipated films of the coming year and is scheduled to release worldwide on Netflix.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon and Kanika Dhillon meet Uttarakhand CM amid Do Patti shoot in the state; writer-turn-producer calls it “filmmaker’s paradise”

