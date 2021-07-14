In the Hindi cinema industry, both Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt have built a name for themselves and have a large fan base. Now, the two are reportedly preparing to collaborate on a full-fledged production that will be multilingual. This will be their first full-fledged collaboration, and it will be one of the most anticipated films of the year.

After briefly sharing screen space in the opening scene of SRK's 2012 film Ra.One and shaking a leg in the title track of the 2007 film Om Shanti Om, the two actors will reunite for the film Rakhee, which is tentatively named. According to the reports, the stars are currently filming in Mumbai for the Viacom 18-backed film.

Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt have a fantastic chemistry off screen, but the public has never seen them together on the big screen.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is shooting for Pathan whereas Sanjay Dutt will star in K.G.F - Chapter 2 and Shamshera.

