Kartik Aaryan’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake Shehzada ready to roll

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

India’s biggest superstar of all times Rajesh Khanna once did a film titled Shehzada with Raakhee Gulzar in the lead. It is now Kartik Aaryan’s turn to play the title role in a film of that title. “He has almost as many hits as Rajesh Khanna. Like Khanna, Aaryan is popular across the age-board. Kids and grandmothers love him. And since the two generations bracketing the family, love him the others have no choice,” says a veteran producer who is keen on signing Kartik.

Shehzada, the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s January 2020 Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will be directed by Rohit Dhawan who is David Dhawan’s elder son. Rohit last directed Dishoom starring his brother Varun Dhawan.

A source close to the project says, “The producers of Shehzada paid a staggering Rs 9 crores for the remake rights. Allu Arjun who starred in the original may also a make a guest appearance in Shehzada.”

