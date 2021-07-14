Janhvi Kapoor has chosen her next project. The actress, who was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, will star in the Hindi remake of the Malayalam movie, Helen. The news was reported last year that the actress had signed the project. Now, it is being said that she begins shooting in August 2021.

According to a tabloid, the shooting begins at an indoor set but the film needs to be shot at real locations as well. The production team is currently prepping for the same and doing the recee for prospective locales. Keeping in mind the travel restrictions, the plan is to film in India itself abiding by COVID-19 protocols. Meanwhile, it is being reported that the remake might be titled Mili.

The film is being produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor - Janhvi's father. It will be directed by Mathukutty Xavier who directed the original film. Veteran actor Manoj Pahwa will essay the role of Janhvi Kapoor's father in the upcoming survival thriller.

Helen is a story of a young nurse who wishes to relocate to Canada. However, things take an ugly turn when she does not return home from work and suddenly disappears. The film stars Anna Ben in the title role, while Lal, Noble Babu Thomas, Aju Varghese, Rony David, and Binu Pappu appear in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will next star in Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor weaves sexiness in beige ruched mini bodycon dress

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.