Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a renowned Bollywood actress and former Miss World who has won the hearts of millions around the world with her acting skills and stunning looks. However, being a celebrity also means being subjected to constant scrutiny, criticism, and trolling on social media. Recently, Priyanka Chopra found herself at the receiving end of trolls after she referred to the Telugu-language film RRR as a Tamil film during an appearance on Dax Shepard's podcast.

Priyanka Chopra addresses backlash over calling RRR a Tamil film; says, “People try to find a mistake in anything I do”

The actress, who has a massive following on social media, faced backlash from some netizens. In an interview with Mid-Day, PeeCee asserted, "People try to find a mistake in anything I do. I think people enjoy that a little bit. I used to be a lot more free-spirited, but now I am a bit more cautious because I have my family to think about. The higher you go in life, the more people look for a reason for you to fall. But at the same time, I have so much love and support from my family, friends, and fans. I prefer to focus on that."

For those who may not know, the podcaster was comparing Bollywood and Hollywood of the 1950s where he said that a few actors and studios control everything. While agreeing with him, Priyanka said, "I don't think you're far from it. I think that was what it was...big studios, five actors...big movies will be made by them; but the game has changed so much now. First of all, it's streaming. It has given access to so many people who are making content.”

The 'Desi Girl' further added, "Bollywood has evolved in such an incredible way. You have the mainstream big action and the love story and the dancing." Amid that, Dax said, "RRR..." To which Priyanka replied, "That’s a Telugu movie by the way... It's like a big, mega; blockbuster Telugu movie which does all of those... it's like our Avengers."

On the professional front, the 40-year-old actress is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming web series Citadel, which will be exclusively streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

