It is being reported that the actor will head to Saudi Arabia for the next schedule of Dunki in November 2022.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is ensuring all his upcoming projects are on schedule. The actor will make his long-awaited comeback with Pathaan. He also has two more releases in 2023 – Jawan and Dunki. Last week, the actor returned to Mumbai from Chennai after wrapping a 30-day schedule for Atlee Kumar’s next directorial, Jawan. The actor quickly began the Mumba schedule of Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Dunki and was doing night shifts and early morning shoots too. Now, it is being reported that the actor will head to Saudi Arabia for the next schedule in November 2022.

Shah Rukh Khan to commence next schedule of Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in Saudi Arabia in November 2022

As per a report in a media portal, the actor was recently shooting in Wai in Mumbai following which they will move to Bhayandar to shoot for a day or two. The makers plan to wrap up the Mumbai schedule before Diwali. Then, the cast and crew will travel to Saudi Arabia in mid-November for a schedule of 10-12 days. They were planning to shoot in Dubai but now it seems like the plans have changed with Saudi Arabia as the next international destination.

The film will be backed by Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The film will release on the big screen on December 22, 2023, and will star Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Satish Shah and Boman Irani have joined the cast. It is a social story about immigration. Dunki has already been shot in Mumbai, Budapest, and London.

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make 2023 his year with three big releases, starting with the film Pathaan. It will be released in theaters in January 25, next year. The film stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is being directed by Siddharth Anand. Apart from that, he will be seen in Atlee's Jawan in June 2023. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Deepika is expected to make a cameo. This will be followed by Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in December 2023.

More Pages: Dunki Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.