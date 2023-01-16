One of Hindi Cinema's biggest film stars, Shah Rukh Khan is set to return to rule the box office after a sabbatical. According to our calculation, King Khan is back with a full-length feature film - Pathaan - after a gap of 1700 days. The anticipation is sky-high and it's almost certain for the film to emerge a clean hit for Shah Rukh Khan. "Irrespective of the content, the hype, and anticipation will take the film past the winning line," a trade analyst said on anonymity.

Shah Rukh Khan back on screen after 1700 days with Pathaan; set to deliver a HIT after 3015 days

Shah Rukh Khan's last release was the Anand L Rai directed Zero, which didn't do as well as expected. Before that too, his track record hasn't really been impressive, as films like Jab Harry Met Sejal, Fan, and Raees didn't live up to sky-high expectations. His last hit was the Farah Khan-directed Happy New Year. "Pathaan will end his streak. Shah Rukh Khan is all set to deliver a CLEAN HIT after 3015 days. It has been a tough time for him, but now, his lineup indicates that King Khan will roar like never before and deliver 3 back to back hits in a span of 315 days only. Such is life. Staying without hits for 3015 days and then, moving on to deliver 3 big hits in 315 days," the trade analyst said with confidence.

Shah Rukh Khan's line up is the best for a Hindi Film Star. He opens his second innings with the release of Pathaan on January 25, 2023. He follows it up with Atlee's Jawaan in June and finally, Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in December. "It's a sure shot line up. Shah Rukh Khan took a break to rethink his script choices and is now back with a bang. The biggest of the stars have a dull phase, but the stronger are the ones who recover from their duds. Shah Rukh Khan falls in the latter, as he is all ready to bounce back with a bang," the trade analyst said.

