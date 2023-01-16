comscore

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Nora Fatehi and Rajkummar Rao to pair up for heartbreak anthem ‘Achha Sila Diya’, see first poster

Bollywood News

'Achha Sila Diya' presented by T-Series and produced by Bhushan Kumar will be released on 19th January 2023.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The much loved 'Kamariya' duo, Nora Fatehi and Rajkummar Rao come together for a single for the very first time! All set to pull our heartstrings with a heartbreak anthem, 'Achha Sila Diya' presented by T-Series and produced by Bhushan Kumar will be released on 19th January 2023.

Nora Fatehi and Rajkummar Rao to pair up for heartbreak anthem ‘Achha Sila Diya’, see first poster

Sung by heart-wrenching yet the soulful voice of B Praak, composed and written by Jaani, the music video of this deceiving tale is directed by Arvindr Khaira. Well, while Nora has been winning us over time and again with her stunning music videos, this happens to be Rajkummar's first-ever single!

On the work front, Nora was last seen as a judge on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, alongside Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit. Apart from this, she featured with Sidharth Malhotra in Thank God song ‘Manike’ and in song ‘Jedha Nasha’ with Aayushmann Khuranna in Action Hero. Nora Fatehi was also featured in the FIFA music video.

On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Monica O My Darling on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi upped the bling ante with her blingy jumpsuit and blonde wig

