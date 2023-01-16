comscore

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ali Abbas Zafar starts shooting for Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bollywood News

After much anticipation, Ali Abbas Zafar’s next film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan goes on the floor.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

A section of moviegoers is eagerly waiting for the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The upcoming Ali Abbas Zafar directorial will bring two action heroes, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff onto the screen. After much anticipation around its casting, the makers have finally started rolling the film. Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar himself shared the news with fans.

Ali Abbas Zafar starts shooting for Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Ali Abbas Zafar starts shooting for Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

On Monday afternoon, Ali took to his Twitter handle and shared a photo of a clapboard reading the title of the next Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer. Interestingly, the photo also featured a figure “786”, which is considered auspicious in Islam. Captioning his tweet, Zafar added a red-heart emoticon along with a camera emoji.

The announcement left fans excited about the film as the comments section was flooded with “all the best” messages. “Can't wait to see our Khiladi doing never seen before action sequences,” wrote a Twitter user, while another added, “Original Action Jodi Will Bang The Box Office Records.”

The upcoming film will also feature South sensation Prithiviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist. However, the makers have not unveiled the leading ladies of the upcoming project. Jointly produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is expected to release by the end of the year 2023.

Also Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Director Ali Abbas Zafar reveals details of the Akshay Kumar – Tiger Shroff starrer; says, “Will complete in April 2023”

More Pages: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection

