Star Plus is all set to explore the territory of ‘love has no age bar’ as they will be introducing the audience to a new show titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. With Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe as the leads, the show is a new story of two individuals in their 30s and 40s and their intertwined journey in pursuit of their dreams, and eventually the question of whether love is also possible past a certain age.

Baatein Kuch Ankaheen Si is to be produced by Rajan Shahi, who is already working on the ongoing shows, Anupama and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. A source close to the production house revealed that this is a new space for Shahi saying, “Rajan Shahi is always known to bring out content that has been loved and binge-watched by the audience. This is his first attempt at something like this—a matured story on life and love. Rajan Shahi and StarPlus have always come up with quality content and have been a source of quality content in the past with shows like Anupama and YRKKH.”

The makers recently dropped the first promo for the show. The promo introduces Vandana and Kunal, and Vandana is seen cutting her 35th birthday cake along with her family. At the age of 35, Vandana is single, due to which she has been pressured to get married by her relatives. But she is still hopeful about pursuing her dreams and believes there is merit not compromising and waiting for the right person to enter to fall in love. At that moment, Kunal enters the scene. Kunal and Vandana have their first encounter. It will be intriguing to watch how their story unfolds, and in love and life, is age a barrier.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si will be bringing together a fresh pairing of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe of Bahut Pyaar Karte Hain together. While as shown in the promo, the story will revolve around two middle-aged people from different backgrounds and how their world views collide when they meet, with music set to play an important role in their journey.

