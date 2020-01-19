On Saturday, Veteran actor Shabana Azmi faced a road accident on the Mumbai-Pune Express Highway. As per reports, the incident took place near Khalapur toll plaza at around 3.30 PM in the afternoon after Shabana’s car rammed into a truck.

Now, an FIR has been registered against actor Shabana Azmi‘s driver. The driver has been identified as Amlesh Yogendra Kamat. Shabana Azmi along with husband Javed Akhtar was in the backseat. The driver and Shabana Azmi sustained injuries and were immediately hospitalised.

According to the police, a complaint has been registered by Rajesh Pandurang Shinde, the truck driver whose vehicle was hit from behind by Shabana Azmi’s car. “Due to rash driving by the driver, the car hit the moving truck on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway which resulted in the accident,” the FIR copy read.

According to doctors, she has suffered a head injury and slight damage to the backbone. Her condition is said to be stable, although, she remains under medical observation.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday through his tweet assured that Shabana Azmi is out of danger. He wrote, “Spoke to @Javedakhtarjadu. She has suffered some injuries &is being moved to a bigger hospital in Mumbai. Further scans will be required, but he has been assured she is out of danger. I have assured him of all our prayers & best wishes for her speedy recovery.”

Spoke to @Javedakhtarjadu. She has suffered some injuries &is being moved to a bigger hospital in Mumbai. Further scans will be required, but he has been assured she is out of danger. I have assured him of all our prayers & best wishes for her speedy recovery. https://t.co/0XPwGys3hq — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 18, 2020



