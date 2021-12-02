comscore

Last Updated 02.12.2021 | 10:31 AM IST

Shabana Azmi sheds 10 kilos; to play slim and sexy grandmom in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Bollywood News
By - Subhash K. Jha

The diva of dramatic acting Shabana Azmi is looking five years younger these days. She has lost more than 10 kilos especially for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani where she plays Alia Bhatt’s grandmother.

Shabana Azmi sheds 10 kilos; to play slim and sexy grandmom in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Karan Johar who directs Shabana for the first time wanted a svelte slim and sexy grandmom. Shabana Azmi, known to be a method actor anytime anywhere, accepted the challenge and lost the extra kilos within weeks. Interestingly she had to put ten kilos for Shyam Benegal’s Mandi in 1983 and quickly lose it all for her other films.

“Losing and gaining weight for your characters is not something I recommend, especially after a certain age. But here in Karan’s film, I needed an excuse to lose weight,” says Shabana.

Speaking on her role in Karan’s film Shabana says, “It is not a routine grandmother’s role. My character is a very sophisticated upper-class woman. Manish Malhotra has designed some exquisite clothes for me.”

The 5 times National-award winning actress is all praise for her director. “Karan is so evolved as a filmmaker. I was surprised by how much control he has over his plot and characters.”

Also Read: Manish Malhotra posts a selfie with his ‘favourites’ Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Farah Khan, and Karan Johar on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

More Pages: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Box Office Collection

