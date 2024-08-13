Shankar Mahadevan, the celebrated musician, shared his excitement about sharing the stage with Azmi and other distinguished recipients.

Shabana Azmi felicitated with Honorary Doctorate: “Art can be used as an instrument for social change”

Actress Shabana Azmi has added another prestigious accolade to her illustrious career. The versatile performer was bestowed with an honorary doctorate by Techno India University in Kolkata. Sharing her joy on social media, Azmi expressed her gratitude for the recognition, particularly given the esteemed company of fellow honorees, including the President of India Droupadi Murmu, Jogen Choudhry, Leander Paes, and Shankar Mahadevan.

Shabana Azmi felicitated with Honorary Doctorate: “Art can be used as an instrument for social change”

The ceremony, a celebration of excellence, witnessed four extraordinary individuals being honoured for their significant contributions to their respective fields. Shabana Azmi has been a trailblazer in the Indian film industry. Her portrayal of complex characters and her ability to evoke a wide range of emotions have earned her critical acclaim and a dedicated fan following.

Shabana Azmi stated, “I am very honoured to get the honourary D.Litt from Techno India University because the stature of the other recipients was so high, my attempts of being so modest that I don’t think I deserved this honour. But I do believe, now that I have got it, it also places a responsibility on me. I think art can be used as an instrument for social change and that is what I have tried to do in my own little way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

Shankar Mahadevan, the celebrated musician, shared his excitement about sharing the stage with Azmi and other distinguished recipients. He emphasized that the honour was made even more special by the company he kept.

Looking ahead, Shabana Azmi is gearing up for the release of Bun Tikki, a film directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and produced by Jio Studios and Manish Malhotra's Stage 5 Production. The film also stars Abhay Deol and Zeenat Aman.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.