Noted criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade passed away at a private hospital in Pune on Wednesday at the age of 67. As per reports, the lawyer died of leukemia (blood cancer). Shivade is well-known to have represented several high-profile clients including superstar Salman Khan.

Shrikant Shivade who was a graduate from the India Law Society has represented Salman Khan in the 2002 hit and run case. Salman was eventually acquitted in the case. In 2018, he successfully defended actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, and Neelam and got them an acquittal verdict in the blackbuck case in Rajasthan. He was also Shiney Ahuja's lawyer in a sexual assault case.

Shivade is survived by his mother, wife, and two children.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan to promote Chiranjeevi and Ramcharan’s dream project Acharya

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.