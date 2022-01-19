comscore

Criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade, who represented Salman Khan in hit-and-run case, passes away

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Noted criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade passed away at a private hospital in Pune on Wednesday at the age of 67. As per reports, the lawyer died of leukemia (blood cancer). Shivade is well-known to have represented several high-profile clients including superstar Salman Khan.

Criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade, who represented Salman Khan in hit-and-run case, passes away

Shrikant Shivade who was a graduate from the India Law Society has represented Salman Khan in the 2002 hit and run case. Salman was eventually acquitted in the case. In 2018, he successfully defended actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, and Neelam and got them an acquittal verdict in the blackbuck case in Rajasthan. He was also Shiney Ahuja's lawyer in a sexual assault case.

Shivade is survived by his mother, wife, and two children.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan to promote Chiranjeevi and Ramcharan’s dream project Acharya

