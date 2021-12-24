Another woman has come forward with allegations against Chris Noth, becoming the fifth person this month to accuse the Sex and the City and Law & Order star of sexual assault. In a press conference with her attorney Gloria Allred, singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile alleged she was “sexually victimized” and “sexually abused” by Noth in 2002.

According to Variety, Gentile says she first met Noth in 1998 at the restaurant Da Marino in the theater district of New York City where he was a regular and she was friends with the owner. Eventually, she and Noth became acquaintances. One night in early 2002, Noth offered her a ride home from the restaurant, and she accepted, since the two were friendly. She says Noth asked if he could come up, and said he just wanted to see where she lived.

“He started kissing me almost right away. Then he leaned against the kitchen countertop and forcibly pulled me against him; he was slobbering all over me. I quickly became uncomfortable," she said. Furthermore, she alleged Noth then became “more aggressive” and began squeezing her breasts. “I kept pushing his hands down while he was pushing mine up. I was trying to get him to stop. He then forced my hands to pull up his shirt exposing his belly and then even harder pushed my hands down towards his penis. I finally managed to push him away and get out of his grasp and yelled, ‘No, I don’t want this', she said.

“He became extremely angry and started screaming calling me a ‘tease’ and a ‘bitch,'” Gentile alleged, before he stormed out of her apartment. The next morning, Gentile claims Noth called to warn her that he would blacklist her from the business if she ever spoke of what happened, and then hung up on her. “I was afraid to come forward because of Mr. Noth’s power and his threats to ruin my career,” Gentile said.

Gentile told reporters she was coming forward in hopes of changing legislature relating to sexual abuse. Because her alleged incident with Noth would have occurred nearly 20 years ago, the statute of limitations has passed. Allred said her client “believes it is time for the law to change and that is why she is speaking out today.”

Prior to Leslie Gentile’s press conference, two women anonymously told The Hollywood Reporter, in a report published last week, that Noth assaulted them on separate occasions, in 2004 and 2015. Shortly after, a third woman spoke to The Daily Beast, alleging sexual assault in 2010.

This week, an actor on Sex in the City, who, in her mid-20’s, worked as Kristin Davis’ stand-in for four seasons, penned an essay, calling Noth’s behavior on-set “disgusting” and “toxic.” She alleged Noth slid his hand down her back and “over my butt.”

The female stars of And Just Like That, Jessica Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker addressed the allegations against Chris Noth in a joint statement this week. Noth has denied all previous accusations. In response to the women alleging rape and assault, Noth said the instances were consensual. In response to the woman who anonymously came forward to The Daily Beast, a representative for Noth said the story was “a complete fabrication” and that “Chris has no knowledge of who this individual is.”

In the wake of the allegations, Chris Noth was swiftly dropped by his talent agency, A3 Artists Agency, and was also fired from the CBS series The Equalizer.

