South Korean group SEVENTEEN has made its way to top 10 on Billboard 200 chart with their new studio album Face the Sun. Joining BTS as the only K-pop act to sell 2 million+ units in only the first week of its release, the pop artists have scored their highest Billboard 200 debuting at No. 7 with their fourth studio album.

Notably, the achievement marks SEVENTEEN’s first time entering the top 10 on the Billboard 200—as well as their third entry on the chart overall, following their 2021 mini albums Your Choice and Attacca (which peaked at No. 15 and No. 13 respectively).

Additionally, with Face the Sun, the thirteen-member group also becomes only the second artist in K-pop history to rack up over 2 million sales in the first week of release. With 2.06 million copies sold, it was the largest first-week sales for any album released in Korea to date in 2022.

Led by the hip-hop based track ‘HOT,’ Face the Sun reflects the act’s candid ruminations on their fears and aspirations in reaching new heights. As they continue to rise above limits, the performance powerhouse will kick off their world tour ‘SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN]’ in Seoul on June 25, followed by shows in 12 North American cities. More shows are expected to be added to the list, including cities in Asia and a Japan Dome Tour.

