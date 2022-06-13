Rumours are rife that actress Flora Saini will now be seen in the highly anticipated film Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and Abhishek Banerjee. The news has been doing the rounds on the internet for a few days now but there has been no official confirmation on the same.

Stree actress Flora Saini to star in Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya?

Flora previously has appeared in a lot of hit films like Stree, Dabangg 2, Lakshmi, Fraud Saiyaan, MSG, Begum Jaan etc. and hit OTT series like Gandi Baat Season 2, X.X.X, City of Dreams, Wanna Have a Good Time etc. Flora Saini was also in the news recently for launching her own app. Similar speculation was made regarding her upcoming project Cyber Vaar.

In Bhediya, the makers are creating a breathtaking world through the magic of visual effects. Achieving something unique does take time, and if sources are to be believed, the team does not want to rush this intricate process. With the effects studio behind WandaVision, Mortal Kombat, Hellboy, and Ad Astra all set to bring Bhediya to life, looks like a solid big screen bonanza awaits audiences next year.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya is written by National Award winner, Niren Bhatt. Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films present, Bhediya, slated to release on 25th November 2022.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon reveals details of her role in Bhediya; says, “It’s a very unique role”

More Pages: Bhediya Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.