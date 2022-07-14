South Korean pop group SEVENTEEN is on its way to become million sellers for the seventh consecutive time as the pre-order count surpasses 1,200,000 stock.

SEVENTEEN to become million sellers for 7th consecutive time with SECTOR 17 surpassing 1,200,000 stock pre-orders

According to Korean media portal Soompi, as of July 13, SEVENTEEN’s upcoming repackaged album SECTOR 17 has already surpassed 1,200,000 stock pre-orders. The number of stock pre-orders is the amount of album stock that is produced prior to an album’s release. The figure is the estimated demand calculated using various factors, including how many albums were pre-ordered by fans.

Notably, with their latest album Face the Sun, SEVENTEEN also previously recorded 2,067,769 copies sold in the first week of release, becoming double million sellers and only the second artist in Hanteo history to record 2 million album sales in the first week of release. The album has also recently become their first to chart on the Billboard 200 for five weeks.

As the report mentions, SECTOR 17 is SEVENTEEN’s upcoming repackaged version for their fourth studio album Face the Sun. It includes the title track ‘_WORLD’ as well as three new b-sides: ‘Circles,’ ‘Fallin’ Flower (Korean Ver.),’ and ‘CHEERS.’ The new album will drop on July 18.

Also Read: SEVENTEEN debuts at No.7 on the Billboard 200 chart with full length album Face the Sun

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.