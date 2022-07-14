Daniel Kaluuya, who played the role of W’Kabi in the first Black Panther film, has reportedly confirmed that he won’t be starring in its sequel titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

According to Collider, the news comes from Kaluuya's recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes Awards editor ahead of the release of his next movie, Nope. Upon completion of the interview, the editor took to her Twitter page to reveal the breaking news. In her tweet, she said that Kaluuya cited "scheduling conflicts with Nope" as the reason why he was unable to reprise his role as the head of security for Wakanda’s Border Tribe.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler, wrapped filming in March this year following numerous delays. Production on the sequel was halted last year after Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri, suffered injuries in a stunt rig accident on-set in Boston. It has however been confirmed that the original cast that includes Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett will all return to reprise their roles in the upcoming installment.

Newcomers to the cast include Dominique Thorn as Riri Williams aka Ironheart, along with Michaela Coel in an undisclosed role. Following the passing of Boseman, Marvel made a key revelation that it would not be re-casting his titular role but that it would instead honor Boseman's legacy and focus the sequel's story on other members of the Wakanda kingdom.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is released in cinemas on November 11, 2022. Meanwhile, Kaluuya headlines sci-fi horror film Nope which is set to release on July 22.

