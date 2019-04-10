After selling Rolls Royce Ghost, Amitabh Bachchan opts for a more economical Mercedes-Benz V Class

A couple of weeks ago, we had reported that veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan had sold his Rolls Royce. The legendary actor who is known to have a fleet of high end vehicles stunned motoring aficionados with the sale. But now we hear that Bachchan has replaced his Rolls with a more economical yet luxurious Mercedes-Benz V Class.

The new car that seems to have replaced the Rolls Royce Ghost in Bachchan’s garage was launched in India earlier this year in January with a starting price of Rs 68.4 lakhs. Interestingly, the MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle) comes in two variants, one being the Expression (extra-long wheelbase) and Exclusive (long wheelbase). Though it still remains unclear which one now sits in Amitabh Bachchan’s garage, the V Class Exclusive edition comes with a hefty price tag of Rs. 81.9 lakhs, powered by a 2.1-litre, four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that produces 160bhp.

Packed with a host of features in terms of both luxury and safety, the new Mercedes-Benz V Class will join Amitabh Bachchan’s other wheels like the Range Rover Autobiography SUV, the Bentley Continental GT grand tourer and the Mercedes S-Class limousine.