comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.05.2022 | 4:42 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Dhaakad Anek Jayeshbhai Jordaar Major Janhit Mein Jaari
follow us on

Seema Khan changes her name on Instagram after she and Sohail Khan file for divorce

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor-producer Sohail Khan was recently in the news as she was spotted with Seema Khan at a family court in Mumbai. The two who got married in 1998 filed for divorce last week. Now, Seema has changed her name on her verified Instagram handle. She has dropped Khan from her name and her moniker now reads “Seema Kiran Sajdeh”. While Seema and Sohail filed for divorce recently, the two have been living separately for a couple of years and the news of their separation first surfaced when they were shown to be living separately on the Netflix show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Seema Khan changes her name on Instagram after she and Sohail Khan file for divorce

Seema Khan changes her name on Instagram after she and Sohail Khan file for divorce

Seema is a designer and one of the four wives of the hit show- The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, based on the lives of four star wives - Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Pandey) and Neelam Kothari (married to Samir Soni). The show was produced by filmmaker Karan Johar.

Seema Khan changes her name on Instagram after she and Sohail Khan file for divorce

In the first episode of the show, Seema spoke about her relationship with Sohail and how they live in separate houses. She said that she will always love Sohail and that he is the most amazing father. "I love him, I always will. We have a great relationship. It’s just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationships meander and go into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy," she said.

“Sohail and I are not a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day,” Seema added.
Sohail and Seema met through mutual friends and became good friends. They fell in love and decided to get married within a year.

While Seema's family was initially reluctant of the alliance, they approved of it later on. Seema will next be seen on the second season of Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives alongside Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari.

ALSO READ: Sohail Khan and Seema file for divorce after 24 years of marriage; spotted at the Family Court

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Cannes 2022: R Madhavan's Rocketry: The…

Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma to debut in…

Marvel developing new Daredevil series with…

It's a baby boy as Rihanna welcomes first…

Dhaakad star Kangana Ranaut pampers herself…

Supreme Court refuses to stop streaming of…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification