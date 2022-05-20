Actor-producer Sohail Khan was recently in the news as she was spotted with Seema Khan at a family court in Mumbai. The two who got married in 1998 filed for divorce last week. Now, Seema has changed her name on her verified Instagram handle. She has dropped Khan from her name and her moniker now reads “Seema Kiran Sajdeh”. While Seema and Sohail filed for divorce recently, the two have been living separately for a couple of years and the news of their separation first surfaced when they were shown to be living separately on the Netflix show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Seema Khan changes her name on Instagram after she and Sohail Khan file for divorce

Seema is a designer and one of the four wives of the hit show- The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, based on the lives of four star wives - Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Pandey) and Neelam Kothari (married to Samir Soni). The show was produced by filmmaker Karan Johar.

In the first episode of the show, Seema spoke about her relationship with Sohail and how they live in separate houses. She said that she will always love Sohail and that he is the most amazing father. "I love him, I always will. We have a great relationship. It’s just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationships meander and go into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy," she said.

“Sohail and I are not a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day,” Seema added.

Sohail and Seema met through mutual friends and became good friends. They fell in love and decided to get married within a year.

While Seema's family was initially reluctant of the alliance, they approved of it later on. Seema will next be seen on the second season of Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives alongside Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari.

