Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.10.2019 | 3:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
War Housefull 4 Marjaavaan Bala Dream Girl Chhichhore
follow us on

Sedition case against Anurag Kashyap, Naseeruddin Shah and others dropped by Bihar Police

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Bihar Police, on Wednesday, ordered closure of a sedition case filed against 49 celebrities including Anurag Kashyap, Shyam Benegal and Naseeruddin Shah. A few months after the celebrities wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over lynchings and religious war cry, local advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed a complaint in Muzaffarpur, following which a sedition case was lodged.  The list of accused also included historian Ramachandra Guha, actors Soumitra Chatterjee, Aparna Sena, filmmaker Mani Ratnam, actor Revathi and singer Shubha Mudgal.

Sedition case against Anurag Kashyap, Naseeruddin Shah and others dropped by Bihar Police

Citing the case as ‘false’, the police said that actions will be taken against the petitioner. Ojha, who defended prime accused, Brajesh Thakur in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case has earlier filed over 700 PILs against personalities like Manmohan Singh, Amitabh Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan to name a few. The concerned investigating officer in the present case has been directed to file the final report in a day or two, and further actions against the petitioner will then be determined.

The sedition case caused rage in people of all spheres, and also drew flak from public figures including Rahul Gandhi. Actor Naseeruddin Shah and various others from the artists’ fraternity wrote another letter, asking how could sending a letter to the country’s Prime Minister and demanding his attention be called seditious.

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

After battling cancer, Sonali Bendre plans…

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 to look exactly…

Here is why the makers of The Sky Is Pink…

War team recreated the Indian Airforce Plane…

Kiara Advani’s Twitter account hacked; warns…

"I just wanted to enjoy whatever was…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification