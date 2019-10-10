Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.10.2019 | 3:35 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
War Housefull 4 Marjaavaan Bala Dream Girl Chhichhore
follow us on

Varun Dhawan starrer Street Dancer 3D was like a six month dance camp. Here’s why

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Remo D’Souza’s upcoming film Street Dancer 3D has Varun Dhawan in the lead who plays the role of a London based dancer of Indian origin who takes part in a dance competition with participants from different countries. The film produced by Bhushan Kumar and Remo D’Souza’s wife Lizelle is scheduled for release on Republic Day 2020. The film explores the culture of street dancing in India.

https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/news/features/varun-dhawan-shraddha-kapoor-join-street-dancer-3d-director-remo-dsouza-wife-lizelle-renew-wedding-vows/

Reportedly, the cast members including Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhu Dheva had to attend a prolonged workshop which started three months before the film went on floors. Remo, while talking to a media house said that the workshop was essential because they are playing with several dance forms, including crumping, breaking, hip hop, old school, and B-boying. The training went on to the wrap of the film. Remo said that it was like a six-month dance camp.

However, several dancers were injured during the training. Remo said that there were moments of real anxiety when Varun broke his knee and Shraddha was down with a fever just before the final face-off. However, the two actors finished shooting the climax on time without any complaints.

Read: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor join Street Dancer 3D director Remo D’souza and wife Lizelle as they renew their wedding vows

More Pages: Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Prabhas talks about his mother's reaction to…

After battling cancer, Sonali Bendre plans…

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 to look exactly…

Here is why the makers of The Sky Is Pink…

War team recreated the Indian Airforce Plane…

Kiara Advani’s Twitter account hacked; warns…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification