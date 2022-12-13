Earlier in the year, Anees Bazmee announced that he is making a unique comedy with Vishal Rana and Zee Studios. Soon after, it was revealed that the film is a superhero comedy tentatively titled 5 Minute Ka Superhero. And now, the latest buzz is that Anees Bazmee has narrated this idea to Varun Dhawan.

SCOOP: Varun Dhawan to play the lead in Anees Bazmee’s 5 Minute Ka Superhero

"5 Minute Ka Superhero is a unique superhero comedy wherein the lead character loses all his superpowers in a span of 5 minutes. It is among the dream projects for Anees Bazmee and he wishes to make his most ambitious project to date with Varun Dhawan," a source told Bollywood Hungama, adding further that even Varun has shown keen interest in being Anees Bazmee's quirky superhero.

The film is targeted to go on floors by late next year and will be a theatrical release in 2024. "Varun is yet to sign the dotted line but has liked the idea of this goofy superhero movie. Anees Bazmee is confident to introduce a new sub-genre of comedy with 5 Minute Ka Superhero," the source further told Bollywood Hungama.

The paperwork and other aspects are yet to be done but the talks are in very advanced stages.

