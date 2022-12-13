D’YAVOL will be rolling out a premium beverage brought to consumers and followed by a limited-edition capsule apparel collection.

Aryan Khan and cofounders Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva marked their foray into the luxury

lifestyle business by unveiling D'YAVOL, their passion project. The three entrepreneurs aim to

bring consumers the best global experiences and authentic products across fashion, beverages,

and exclusive events.

Commenting on the launch, Aryan Khan said, "My two close friends and I have worked relentlessly

over the last five years to bring this global lifestyle collective to life. D'YAVOL delivers a disruptive

aesthetic that is backed up by an uncompromising focus on quality and craftsmanship, showcasing

the best the world has to offer to discerning consumers.”

D’YAVOL will be rolling out a series of exciting launches in the months to come, starting with a

premium beverage brought to consumers in partnership with AB InBev India, closely followed by

the unveiling of a limited-edition capsule apparel collection. Through 2023 and beyond, the brand

will broaden their reach with a number of luxury lifestyle product offerings.

Aryan Khan is currently working on his first screenwriting and directorial project, with production

on the series scheduled to commence in early 2023 through Red Chillies Entertainment.

