Amid the COVID-19 surge in India again, producers of several films postponed an array of releases. One of them was Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey which was scheduled for December 31, 2021, release. Due to increased cases of the coronavirus in India, the makers decided to opt for another theatrical release date.

Now, the grapevine is that Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer will hit the theatres either on February 18th or 25th. With many producers lining up new release dates, Jersey is expected to arrive in February.

The film’s censor process was completed on December 27. A source earlier told Bollywood Hungama, “The film has been passed with a clean U/A certificate. In other words, the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) has not asked for a single cut in the film. The film has minimal violence and intimacy and it is all within permissible limits. The film is mounted as a family entertainer. As a result, the movie was made keeping that in mind and the CBFC understood that aspect.”

The duration of Jersey stands at nearly 175 minutes, that is, 2 hours and 55 minutes. This makes Jersey the longest film of its lead actor Shahid Kapoor in his 18 ½-year-old career. Interestingly, it is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name and the Nani starrer’s run time was 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Jersey is the remake of Nani starrer with the same name. The film narrates the story of an ex-cricketer who is struggling to make ends meet, wants to fulfill his child's wish of getting a Jersey but in the process comes face to face with his heroic past and is forced to decide if he will rise to the occasion and become a symbol of hope or continue to live a life as a loser?

